Weber Shandwick brings on Adam Selwyn as group creative director for 3PM

NEW YORK: Adam Selwyn has joined Weber Shandwick as SVP and group creative director for 3PM, a group created by parent company Interpublic Group to service the Anheuser-Busch InBev account.

3PM is made up of staffers from sister agency PMK-BNC and Weber Shandwick.

Previously, Selwyn was the creative director for North America at Text100, which is now known as Archetype. There, he served as creative lead for clients such as KPMG, Harman, ZTE, UTC, Culture Trip, Waze, GrubHub and Go Daddy, according to his LinkedIn profile. Also, he was a creative adviser on all other accounts.

A year after he was hired, Next Fifteen Communications decided in September 2018 to merge Text100 with fellow tech agency Bite. The combined entity was rebranded Archetype and is led by Helena Maus.

Selwyn explained in a LinkedIn post that he was informed in January he wouldn’t have a job at the agency.

"As the dust, shock, anger and fear subsided, it became clear that this would become a pivotal moment in my career," Selwyn wrote. "A moment where the choices I made would be as critical and meaningful as any that have come before."

Eventually, Selwyn landed at Weber Shandwick, "back in business, back in beer and back to the where it all started almost 16-years ago with Weber Shandwick (this time in NYC)," he wrote. "What I have learned from this experience will make me a better creative and a better friend to anyone seeking advice, help, a job or just someone to vent to."

A Weber Shandwick spokesperson confirmed Selwyn was hired, but said he wasn’t available for further comment.

Prior to working at Text100, Selwyn was creative director, business development at Golin. He worked on high-profile accounts, such as Tylenol for Johnson & Johnson and Goose Island. Selwyn served as creative director and VP at Olson Engage.

Earlier this week, Archetype officially shuttered its Rochester office. In a LinkedIn post, Latta wrote about the office closure and said she was also leaving the agency after serving there for more than a decade, most recently as principal consultant and senior account director.

Archetype also said goodbye to James Beechinor-Collins, who was EVP and North America regional director at Text100, earlier this year. Beechinor-Collins was the cofounder of Republic Publishing, a content marketing agency Next Fifteen acquired in 2015.

Archetype reported $81 million in revenue in 2018, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report. It recently acquired San Francisco-based Rsquared Communication.