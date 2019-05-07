Healthcare agency promotes director to lead MedEd

Publicis Resolute is a global healthcare comms firm and one of the agencies that form Publicis Health, which was recently shortlisted for PRWeek's 'Best Places To Work' award in the large agency category.

Stanley has been with the agency for more than a decade and is its longest-serving member. She began her career at Resolute Communications as a junior account executive in 2008, just weeks after leaving the University of Reading with a first class honours degree in biology.

Her appointment as director is the latest in a series of promotions, almost all of which have been within two years of the previous one; she was promoted to associate director in 2017.

During her time at the agency Stanley has gained extensive experience in medical education, corporate reputation, public relations and internal comms.

In her new role she will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the agency’s medical education business.

"I am delighted to take this next step in my career at Publicis Resolute. Little did I know walking into the office as a junior in the summer of 2008 that I would find my niche in such an amazing, supportive agency," Stanley said.

"I have been given some incredible opportunities over the last 11 years – professionally, travelling the world for pitches and projects, helping to build and nurture our talented team, but also personally. Resolute is a place that embraces individuality, and I’ve had so many fun times over the years, like dressing up as a Christmas tree for a laugh – and I’ve made friends for life."

She added: "Throughout my time here I have been constantly growing and learning, following in some inspirational leadership footsteps. There is never a dull moment, and I feel lucky to have hit the career jackpot from day one."

Glen Halliwell, business unit director, medical education, at Publicis Resolute, described Stanley as "someone you always want on your team".

He said: "She is tenacious, always goes beyond the call of duty and has an unquenchable passion to learn and improve; these qualities are fundamental to her success, and are why I am confident she will help us be even stronger partners to our clients in her new role."

Stanley's promotion comes amid a time of expansion at Publicis Resolute, which recently opened a new government affairs practice.

