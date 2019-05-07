SourceCode hires Hugh Collins to head fintech, enterprise practices

NEW YORK: SourceCode Communications has hired Hugh Collins to lead its fintech and enterprise practices.

Collins, who joined SourceCode as VP and head of fintech in March, reports to the firm’s founders and managing partners Becky Honeyman and Greg Mondshein. He has six direct reports.

Honeyman and Mondshein were both Hotwire execs before they founded SourceCode in 2017. Collins said he was attracted to SourceCode because he had worked with Honeyman and Mondshein in the past at Hotwire and because SourceCode is willing to try new things.

"They’re looking at what clients are looking to build right now and what they are doing today, rather than trying to perfect the PR model that was developed back in the day," Collins said.

Specifically, he said, SourceCode is willing to combine approaches that other agencies see as separate.

"I like that they have the B2B and B2C approaches work side by side," Collins said. "It’s a mindset as much as anything else."

Before joining SourceCode, Collins had been VP and fintech practice lead for the Bateman Group since March 2018.

Collins' duties are now being shared across two people at Bateman: SVP Nicole Messier in New York City and VP Matt Coolidge, who is currently located in New York but will soon relocate to the firm’s Portland, Oregon, office.

The CEO and founder of the firm, Fred Bateman, told PRWeek he is "thrilled" Collins landed at SourceCode.

Prior to Batemen, Collins had been at Hotwire, most recently as VP and head of U.S. finance tech and regulatory tech.

Editor's note: This story was updated on May 7 with comment from Fred Bateman.