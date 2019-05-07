Watch: Storybook helps kids understand working parents challenges

Job site Indeed has partnered with children's author Giles Paley-Phillips to help children better understand the challenges working parents face. It is the first campaign Tin Man has delivered for its new client.

Children’s author Giles Paley-Phillips with Tick Tock Till Bedtime
The global job site Indeed chose Tin Man, after a competitive pitch, to deliver a series of activations over six months that shines a light on Britain’s working lifestyles and the pivot points behind job change.

The children’s book tells the tale of one parent’s mission to navigate unpredictable working hours and make it home for bedtime.

To help children understand the world of work, the book will showcase the highs and lows that come with a working week, including instances when a parent makes it home for bedtime and some when they don’t.

‘Tick Tock Till Bedtime’ launched today (Tuesday, 7 May) and is part of a new campaign by Indeed to arm workers in the UK with the tools they need to have proactive and positive conversations about job search and work with their children, partners, friends and colleagues.

"Indeed has set out to encourage jobseekers to find roles that not only fit their skill set but also their personal lives, which struck a chord with me," Tin Man founder Mand Sharp said.

"As a working parent I understand the pressures of being home for bedtime as much as possible and often it’s hard to explain this to young children.

"The campaign is designed to build brand love and deeper emotional engagement with workers – enabling them to have meaningful conversations about their careers in a more positive and useful way."

The campaign comes off the back of Indeed’s latest UK brand campaign, which plays on the notion that a new opportunity can create a meaningful pivot point to a better life. OOH advertising has been featured in major UK cities.

