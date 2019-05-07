2019 Diversity Distinction in PR Awards open for nominations

Begin Your Entry Today

PRWeek has teamed up with the PR Council for the ninth consecutive year of the Diversity Distinction in PR Awards.

Since 2011, these awards have honored excellence in promoting diversity and inclusion within the PR sector at all levels. Entries are now being accepted.

The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, July 9. An esteemed panel will judge the entries in mid-August. Winners will be honored at a special ceremony on Thursday, September 19, as part of the PR Council’s annual dinner in New York.

"We see diversifying our workforce as one of our most important mandates," explained Kim Sample, president of the PR Council. "Attracting and retaining diverse talent – and that includes diversity of all types – from people of color to people with disabilities – is critical to delivering the most relevant and creative work. It's also the moral and ethical thing to do."

"Throughout the awards' nine-year history, we've seen amazing work and talent that delivered important, measurable results," she added. "All of the entries demonstrate the power of D&I and reinforce what is possible to achieve."

Categories include: Best PR Firm Diversity Initiative (divided into two groups: agencies with $100 million or more in annual revenue and those with less than $100 million in annual revenue); Diversity Champion (one group each for agency and in-house professionals); Best Campaign by a Diverse and Inclusive Team; Best In-House Diversity Initiative; and Outstanding Young Professional.

The combination of these categories ensures these awards take a holistic view of diversity and inclusion.

"We are proud to work with the PR Council on this program," said Gideon Fidelzeid, managing editor of PRWeek. "As it has grown, the progress the industry has made is clearly apparent. That is evidenced by the ever-increasing number of organizations that submit such powerful entries. And that rising quality continues to produce worthy and inspiring honorees."

Honorable Mentions will once again be awarded, offering tangible recognition beyond the category winners. The submission process is entirely online.

Previous honorees include Aflac, Airbnb, American Cancer Society, APC Collective, APCO Worldwide, the Atlanta Hawks, Bank of America, the BrandLab, Borshoff, Burson Cohn & Wolfe, Carmichael Lynch Relate, Carnival Corporation, ColorComm, Edelman, Egami Group, Elon University, Exelon, Finn Partners, G&S Business Communications, HP, Ketchum, the Lagrant Foundation, Mitchell, MWWPR, NASCAR, OCG PR, P&G, Porter Novelli, the Taylor Bennett Foundation, Weber Shandwick, Wells Fargo, and Widmeyer Communications.

Click here for details and to enter the Diversity Distinction in PR Awards.