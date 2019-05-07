MHP hires Edelman senior exec to lead brand and reputation

The appointment is part of an internal restructure that brings together the existing corporate reputation and brand disciplines into a single practice and service offering.

Bower, who joins in the summer, was MD of Edelman UK’s large corporate reputation division, where she advised clients including McKinsey, Microsoft, F1, Anglo American, Gilead, Tetra Pak, Tate & Lyle and UPS.

Her appointment allows MHP’s current head of brand, Gemma Irvine, to become head of creative services – a role that integrates MHP and Mischief's creative services into a centralised hub.

Irvine will work with Mischief’s leadership team to build a new planning, creative, digital and design hub that covers the 220-strong combined workforce.

"I’m absolutely delighted that Rachel will be joining MHP," said Engine | MHP chief executive Alex Bigg: Having worked with her previously, I know just how big a role she played in Edelman’s success and how effective she is as a leader and client advisor.

"As an agency, we have been growing strongly and I am determined that we will continue to reshape the business to meet evolving client demands."

Bower added: "This is a pivotal moment for our industry. Corporate reputation and brand strategy are converging, and clients expect a fully integrated approach. I’m looking forward to being part of an agency that is constantly looking to challenge established thinking and is ambitious for the future. This is an exciting move for me because it’s an opportunity to combine two leading teams to create something genuinely new."

These moves are part of MHP’s transformation plans under the leadership of CEO Alex Bigg.

They include a revamp of the senior leadership team and follow a period of growth for MHP, which increased revenue by 9 per cent to £19.8m in this year’s PRWeek Top 150 Consultancies report.

The two Engine comms agencies, MHP and Mischief, are integrating their service offering under the Engine Communications division, although both will retain their agency brands, for now, alongside ‘Engine’ branding.