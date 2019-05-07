Kubota appoints UK agency for 'six figure' brand-building brief

Hotwire will help build the company’s brand internationally and in the UK throughout the year.

The agency’s brief includes supporting Kubota UK’s PR and social media activities, and promoting the strategic advantages of using agricultural technology (Ag Tech) in farming.

Karen Tipping, head of marketing at Kubota UK, said: "We wanted an agency which understood our brand values and would help us explore the opportunities that exist in the Ag Tech space - a burgeoning area for us and our key clients. Hotwire gets our priorities and our future ambitions and as a pre-eminent technology PR agency itself, was a good fit."

Head of B2B EMEA at Hotwire, Matt Cross, said the win was a significant 'six-figure account' for the agency. "Ag Tech is transforming the farming landscape in the UK and Europe at breakneck speed and Kubota UK is at the forefront of this change," he added.

"Traditional industries everywhere are being disrupted but it’s progressive, innovative businesses like Kubota which are leading the way with bold integrated comms campaigns and cutting-edge technology and services."

