Steak-umm says Starbucks' silence on 'Game of Thrones' coffee cup matter is 'deafening'

Starbucks' unwillingness to step up didn't stop Dictionary.com from joining the conversation.

Some unexpected publicity fell into Starbucks’ lap after an errant coffee cup showed up on Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones. So far, the Seattle coffee giant has remained silent, and Twitter users, including the brand Steak-umm, are impatiently waiting for a response.

Asked by PRWeek about how Starbucks is responding to the matter, a representative said the brand "doesn’t have anything to share."

Legions of brands, ranging from Bud Light to Mountain Dew, jumped at the chance to promote themselves as HBO’s hit show wraps up its final season, as reported by Fast Company. Despite those efforts, Starbucks stole the spotlight with zero expense (plot twist: the coffee cup may not have even come from Starbucks).

Now, Twitter is coaxing the company to respond.

