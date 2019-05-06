BCW adds EVPs to its planning and analytics groups

NEW YORK: BCW has hired Johanna Skilling as an EVP for its strategy and planning group in New York and Jeffrey Cutler as an EVP in its analytics and performance media group based in Washington, DC.

Skilling started April 8 and reports to Thomas Bunn, EVP of global brand and integrated solutions. Cutler started April 22 and reports to Chad Latz, chief innovation officer, according to a BCW spokeswoman. The company would not disclose how many direct reports each is responsible for.

Prior to joining BCW, Skilling was head of planning for Ogilvy Health North America. She has also served stints at Havas Health and Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Cutler comes to BCW from various Daniel J. Edelman (DJE) companies, most recently as EVP of performance marketing and head of analytics for Zeno Group. Before Zeno, Cutler was SVP of insights and analytics at Edelman Intelligence, according to a BCW statement.

BCW is part of holding group WPP. In April, WPP reported that revenue for its PR and public affairs segment was down 0.3% on a like-for-like basis in Q1 to $348.8 million. WPP’s PR firms also include Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Finsbury. PR and public affairs make up 9.2% of the group.