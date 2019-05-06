Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Wendy’s is bringing back Spicy Chicken Nuggets, thanks to Chance the Rapper. After the star tweeted on Saturday about wanting the chain to bring back the menu item, which was pulled in early 2017, Wendy’s retweeted him with a challenge for Twitter users: "The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring Spicy Chicken Nuggets back." Early Monday, Wendy’s said in another tweet that it only took one-and-a-half days for the goal to be met and confirmed that the nuggets are indeed coming back. Carter Willkerson, of #NuggsForCarter fame, of course had to weigh in on Twitter.

If you watched Avengers: Endgame, did you notice that Iron Man is a fan of Axe body spray? In the movie, while trying to fix Iron Man’s suit, Ant-Man says it smells like Axe body spray. In response, Iron Man says, "I keep it on my desk for emergencies." Axe’s brand director Mark Lodwick said his team "reacted like a bunch of teenagers" when they found out about the mention. Then, they quickly formed and locked a response plan. PRWeek has the scoop on how Axe is capitalizing on the mention without spoiling anything for fans who haven’t yet seen the record-breaking movie.

Starbucks really is everywhere. Eagle-eyed Game of Thrones fans might have spotted a Starbucks coffee cup in front of Dany during the Battle of Winterfell celebration, during last night’s episode. Whether it was an oversight or Easter egg, it was a much-talked about topic on Twitter Sunday night, becoming a Twitter Moment. "Starbucks Coffee Cup" was trending on Monday morning, with 20,000 tweets about it.

Two tweets from President Donald Trump on Sunday shattered historic calm in global markets. Trump tweeted that he would raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods from the current 10% to 25%. Stock futures took a nosedive on Sunday night, following his tweets. Despite his tweets, Chinese negotiators are still preparing to travel to the U.S. for trade talks this week. On Monday morning, Trump tweeted that the U.S. will not be "losing $500 billion a year" on trade with China anymore.

Eduardo Luz, Kraft Heinz’s U.S. chief marketing and global brand officer, is exiting the company at the end of the month. Adam Butler, Kraft Heinz’s president of beverages, snacks and desserts, will take over Luz’s responsibilities on an interim basis. Kraft Heinz’s CEO Bernardo Hees is stepping down next month and will be replaced by Miguel Patricio, the former CMO of Anheuser-Busch InBev. (CNBC)