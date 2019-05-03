Ex-Weber Shandwick West president Luca Penati launches consultancy

SAN FRANCISCO: Luca Penati, the former president of Weber Shandwick West, has launched a consulting firm.

After working on the agency side for 30 years, Penati said he decided it was time to strike out on his own. His firm is called Luca Penati Consulting.

"I’m interested in working on projects that I care about that I really believe can have a positive impact and with people I enjoy working with," he said. "After 30 years on the agency side, I’m now ready to work directly with entrepreneurs and leaders to shape the future of their brands and their companies and I’m excited for that."

Penati added that he wants to focus on doing actual PR work instead of administrative responsibilities. Additionally, he wants to be in control of his own time and to work for companies that align with his values.

The newly launched consultancy has taken on a few clients, but Penati declined to name them. He could only say he was supporting his wife’s nonprofit, BAYCAT. Based in San Francisco, BAYCAT supports historically underserved communities by teaching young people in video production, music production, animation, graphic and web design, according to Penati’s LinkedIn profile.

Penati joined Weber in 2014 and exited his position as president of Weber Shandwick West on March 15. He joined the firm as EVP and GM of San Francisco and San Jose, as well as western leader of content shop MediaCo, according to his LinkedIn account. He took on his most recent role at Weber in summer 2017, leading the Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle offices.

Previously, Penati worked at Ogilvy & Mather for nine years, serving as MD of content and social, global MD of the tech practice and co-head of the global content practice. He’s also an Edelman vet, where he worked for 14 years, most recently as EVP and GM for Silicon Valley.

In 2018, Weber Shandwick posted $846 million in revenue, up by mid-single digits organically on a global basis, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.