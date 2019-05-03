Breakfast Briefing: 5 things to know Friday

Members of the Senate Committee on Finance want the NRA and its PR firm to hand over documents for an investigation into allegations of self-dealing and the NRA’s nonprofit status. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Thursday asked PR agency Ackerman McQueen, NRA EVP and CEO Wayne LaPierre, and former NRA president Oliver North for letters, third-party audits, memos and other materials. (Washington Post)

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center issued an RFI looking for a firm to provide comprehensive strategic research and analysis, communications and exhibit services. The agency wants to build on efforts by Analytical Services, the vendor awarded a similar contract in 2012. No budget was provided, but on a federal contracting website NASA said it spent more than $58 million after first hiring Analytical Services.

Five brand films were honored as the cream of the crop on Thursday night, winning Best of the Best honors at the PRWeek U.S. and Campaign U.S. Brand Film Festival in New York. In two separate panel talks held earlier that day, brand film professionals discussed diversity in brand film production and how, when sponsoring content, brands must challenge themselves and their audiences.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has reached a deal to buy 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co., the Los Angeles Times reports. Disney acquired the sports channels in March in a $71-billion deal to buy much of 21st Century Fox. The U.S. Justice Department ordered Disney to sell the sports networks as a condition of the acquisition.

Looks like one of the big brand wars just got real. On Thursday, Burger King announced it will start selling five different "Real Meals" (as opposed to Happy Meals). They are the Pissed Meal, Blue Meal, Salty Meal, YAAAS Meal, and DGAF Meal (Don't give a f***). (CBS)