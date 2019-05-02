Cadillac, Ancestry honored as Best of the Best at Brand Film Festival New York

Five brand films were honored as the cream of the crop on Thursday night, winning Best of the Best honors at Brand Film Festival New York.

Now That’s a Cardiac from Cadillac and Kovert Creative won after Brand Film Festival teamed up with USA Today to let its audience choose this year’s Top Viral Film.

Also winning a Best of the Best gong was Pip from Southeastern Guide Dogs and Tongal with Studio Kimchi.

Best of the Best honors also went to The Away Game from Tim Hortons and Zulu Alpha Kilo with An Artifact Nonfiction/Zulubot, UM and North Strategic/Citizen Relations.

Another top honor went to Railroad Ties from Ancestry and Weber Shandwick with Mass Appeal/SundanceTV and OMD/The Content Collective.

The final Best of the Best winner was The Honest Yearbook by the Ad Council and TBD Creative Agency with Adolescent Content.