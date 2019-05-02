NASA's Marshall Center issues RFI for comms, related work

HUNTSVILLE, AL: NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center has issued an RFI looking for a firm to provide comprehensive strategic research and analysis, communications and exhibit services.

The space agency wants to build on efforts by Analytical Services, the vendor awarded a contract to perform similar work in October 2012. The Huntsville, Alabama-based company is a subsidiary of ASRC Federal that provides professional services, information technology and technical services for the aerospace and defense industries. The firm was hired for a one-year base period, followed by four one-year options and one six-month option.

Neither NASA nor Analytical Services could be reached for comment about the RFI.

NASA did not provide a dollar amount for the new five-year contract, but it said on a federal contracting website that it spent more than $58 million on the work after hiring Analytical Services.

Responses are due by May 3 at 4 p.m. CST. The agency expects to sign the contract midway through fiscal year 2020. The federal government’s 2020 fiscal year is set to begin on October 1, 2019.

Specific communications duties mentioned in the RFI include executive communications, employee comms, media relations, social media management, outreach events, public inquiry response, and the creation and management of exhibits.

The contract also includes research and analysis of internal and external stakeholders. The vendor will be expected to help the agency understand the aeronautics and space-related business and policy environments and provide detailed weekly stakeholder assessments.