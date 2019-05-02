Finn hires ex-Tesco senior comms exec to lead corporate PR

De-Salis joins Finn after a nine-year career at Tesco. Her role involved rebuilding trust with key stakeholders – including employees, the media, investors – during a significant turnaround period for the UK’s largest supermarket.

She brings a broad range of corporate comms experience to Finn, having worked across creative content, communications planning, colleague communications, media relations and community projects.

Her recent experience at Tesco included a food waste campaign that was championed by CEO Dave Lewis as a critical pillar of the retailer’s reputation turnaround strategy. De-Salis also led Tesco’s in-house team to deliver video, design and digital content for its news and sustainability updates.

Finn managing director Richard Rawlins described de-Salis as "a landmark hire for Finn". She brings an incredibly valuable perspective to our team, both in terms of her client-side, grocery industry experience, and as someone who has led truly integrated communications for one of the UK’s biggest brands. Finn is powered by PR thinking, and Sarah’s experience will help us to provide our clients with specialist internal communications advice, as well as strengthening our overall corporate communications consultancy."

De-Salis added: "Finn brings together first-class specialists to work together creatively on communication challenges, and it’s clear to see how this can provide clients with exciting campaign ideas, well-rounded advice and simple ways of working. I’m thrilled to be joining such a great team and can’t wait to get started."

Finn works on national communications campaigns for clients including Essity (owner of Bodyform, Tena and Plenty), GhD, Grant Thornton and Taylors of Harrogate.