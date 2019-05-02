Citypress wins comms brief for £200m Waterloo Station project

The 135,000 sq ft scheme will transform land and railway arches in Waterloo into an eclectic food, drink, retail and cultural destination. Plans also include the redevelopment of the former Waterloo International Eurostar Terminal.

Citypress was appointed by LCR to handle its corporate reputational brief in 2018, and will support the developer with its pre-let strategy, helping to establish Waterloo.London as "a new destination".

LCR has also secured Time Out Market to anchor the development, with a food and cultural market based on its offering in Lisbon, Portugal. The development is due to open in 2021.

Adrian Lee, development director at LCR, said Waterloo.London will bring a very different kind of retail offering to the centre of London.

He added: "Citypress has an excellent pedigree in property development and placemaking and are already delivering a successful programme for our wider business and brand, during what is a very exciting time in our 20-year history."

Associate director at Citypress, Pete Lappin, said: "LCR has a fascinating history as the UK government’s placemaking expert and the driving force behind some truly world-class, transport-linked regeneration schemes, like Kings Cross, St Pancras and Stratford International Quarter London."

Manchester-based Citypress is the third-largest UK PR agency with an HQ outside London, according to PRWeek's Top 150 Consultancies 2019 report released last week.