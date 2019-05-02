Weber Shandwick names London MD

She joined the agency in 2007 and for the past eight years has been global lead of client experience.

Weber Shandwick said that in her new position, Bennett will help oversee the London operation’s investment in talent and continue to drive client-led integration across the wider agency’s practices, specialisms and partners.

She will report to Rachel Friend, CEO of Weber Shandwick UK and Ireland.

Friend said: "It’s the right time to appoint new leadership in our London office to sustain the progress we’ve made in recent years, and Helen is a consummate strategist and leader who will fill this role exceedingly well.

"In her 12 years with the agency, she has led some of our most significant client engagements, including Nestle, ExxonMobil, Pearson and HSBC. She not only has a solid understanding of all parts of the agency – she has a proven track record of bringing the right talent together to deliver award-winning client work."

Bennett said: "I am incredibly excited about partnering with Rachel and the rest of Weber Shandwick London to take the agency into its next chapter. My focus will be on supporting and developing our phenomenal breadth of talent and capabilities so that we continue to deliver extraordinary work and results for our clients."

Bennett previously held comms roles at Razor PR, the British Heart Foundation and Porter Novelli.

Weber Shandwick maintained its second-placed position in the latest PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table, published last week. PRWeek estimated the Interpublic-owned agency generated revenue of £60m in 2018, up 11 per cent on 2017. It had 387 UK-based employees at the year's end.

Talking to PRWeek, Friend linked the UK agency’s expansion of its services to growth in 2018 with a broader offer aided by the acquisition of digital shop Flipside and social content agency That Lot.

The PR firms within Interpublic Group’s Constituency Management Group registered mid-single-digit organic growth in the first quarter of this year, Weber Shandwick CEO Andy Polansky said last week.