Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Hair Club isn’t just for old guys. M Booth, which was crowned social, earned media and influencer AOR for the non-surgical hair-replacement company, is helping it target millennial men and women. The firm will focus on creating fresh content for Hair Club’s Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channels.
Bowers & Wilkins has hired Jeffrey Pohlman as VP of corporate communications. Pohlman told PRWeek he’s "thrilled" to work with the British audio equipment company’s CEO Greg Lee again. Lee, the former president and CEO of Samsung Electronics North America, was named B&W’s CEO last November. Most recently, Pohlman was VP of corporate reputation for Samsung Electronics North America.
MSL’s Glenn Osaki has joined the University of Southern California as SVP and chief communications officer. Osaki, who was most recently MSL’s president of Asia-Pacific, will report to the university’s interim president Wanda Austin and president-elect Carol Folt when he begins the role on June 1, reported Campaign Asia. Osaki was named a PRWeek Power List honoree in 2014.
Candace Owens is exiting her role as Turning Point USA’s comms director. She announced her departure from Turning Point, a conservative organization aimed at educating college students about conservative values, in a 380-word Instagram post on Wednesday night. Owens said she wants to pour her energy into the "Blexit" movement, which aims to convince more black voters to join the Republican party.
I am both excited and sad to announce that I will be officially moving on from my role as Communications Director for Turning Point USA. Charlie and I never could have predicted how big things would get since that day I was sprinting around a conference in Palm Beach trying to get anyone to give me a chance. We couldn’t have predicted the Kanye tweet. We couldn’t have predicted our breakfast with Antifa. And we definitely couldn’t have predicted Ted Lieu. And yet here we are. Turning Point is an amazing organization that is fighting a cultural war on college campuses. Watching the way in which this organization has grown has been one of the greatest honors of my life. We love our freedom-fighting students. We love our campus clashes. I have loved every single minute of traveling the country and learning the real spirit of this amazing nation. But the sad truth is that the majority of black Americans don’t never make it to college. My dream has always been simple— to wake up black America—To turn the lights on within a community that has been used and abused by the Democrat party for decades. No one believed my dream was possible. Charlie always knew it was. Can we move the black vote 20 point by 2020? That is my vision and I want to pour every single minute into making my dream a reality. With the #BLEXIT movement, the Candace Owens podcast, and my upcoming book— I no longer feel I can be a dedicated communications director to an organization that is rightfully growing rapidly. In many ways, today feels like a graduation! I have learned so much and want to thank all of our students, and especially Tyler Bowyer and Charlie Kirk for giving me this amazing platform and opportunity to do what I love most. All that aside— I will of course still be speaking at all Turning Point conferences and will continue to chair the annual Black Leadership Summit in the fall. So sign up people! Fittingly—on this week’s episode of the Candace Owens Show, Charlie and I will take a trip down memory lane. Be sure to tune in! We couldn’t be more excited to share this conversation with the world. Xx
Did you catch the 2019 Billboard Music Awards last night? After Imagine Dragons was named best rock artist, its frontman Dan Reynolds used his acceptance speech to speak out against conversion therapy, a practice meant to change one’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Meanwhile, after Taylor Swift performed her brand new single "ME!" at the awards, the Beyhive accused her of ripping off Beyoncé’s Coachella 2018 performance.