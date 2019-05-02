Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Hair Club isn’t just for old guys. M Booth, which was crowned social, earned media and influencer AOR for the non-surgical hair-replacement company, is helping it target millennial men and women. The firm will focus on creating fresh content for Hair Club’s Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channels.

Bowers & Wilkins has hired Jeffrey Pohlman as VP of corporate communications. Pohlman told PRWeek he’s "thrilled" to work with the British audio equipment company’s CEO Greg Lee again. Lee, the former president and CEO of Samsung Electronics North America, was named B&W’s CEO last November. Most recently, Pohlman was VP of corporate reputation for Samsung Electronics North America.

MSL’s Glenn Osaki has joined the University of Southern California as SVP and chief communications officer. Osaki, who was most recently MSL’s president of Asia-Pacific, will report to the university’s interim president Wanda Austin and president-elect Carol Folt when he begins the role on June 1, reported Campaign Asia. Osaki was named a PRWeek Power List honoree in 2014.

Candace Owens is exiting her role as Turning Point USA’s comms director. She announced her departure from Turning Point, a conservative organization aimed at educating college students about conservative values, in a 380-word Instagram post on Wednesday night. Owens said she wants to pour her energy into the "Blexit" movement, which aims to convince more black voters to join the Republican party.

Did you catch the 2019 Billboard Music Awards last night? After Imagine Dragons was named best rock artist, its frontman Dan Reynolds used his acceptance speech to speak out against conversion therapy, a practice meant to change one’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Meanwhile, after Taylor Swift performed her brand new single "ME!" at the awards, the Beyhive accused her of ripping off Beyoncé’s Coachella 2018 performance.