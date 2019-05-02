Day made head of issues and campaigns after six months at FTI

PRWeek understands that Day’s promotion is based on attracting significant new blue-chip and FTSE 100 clients to FTI and winning new business worth seven figures for the agency, since he joined in October.

FTI’s Strategic Communications segment reported nine per cent year-on-year growth in Q1 2019.

Day, who was previously chief executive of Burson Marsteller’s London office until the agency’s merger with Cohn & Wolfe, has brought across staff from his old team as well as former clients including cab firm Addison Lee.

The industry veteran, with nearly two decades of experience in public affairs and political comms, was named deputy head of Burson’s EMEA public affairs practice in 2015 and made chief operating officer in 2016, before becoming chief executive of its London office in 2017.

Widely regarded as one of the top political comms specialists in the industry, Day is a regular entrant to PRWeek’s PowerBook who has also been listed as one of the top 10 practitioners in public affairs.

He began his career as an adviser to the Conservative front bench Trade and Industry Team, and has served as an elected councillor in local government.

Later in his career, he worked at FleishmanHillard, Weber Shandwick and then Portcullis, where he was managing director of its public affairs practice.

Day was named in the Financial Times’ OUTstanding list of top 100 LGBT executives in 2017 and is a board member of the PRCA.