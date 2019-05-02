Good Relations raises glass to wine win

The brief will see Good Vibrations, part of the VCCP Partnership, create an integrated consumer campaign to establish a new summer drinking occasion for the Chilean brand, Cono Sur.

The agency will also launch drinks brand O’jos to the UK market during the summer season.

The team will be lead by Good Relations consumer director James Watts. He said: "We’re so excited to welcome Concha y Toro into our growing portfolio of international food, drink and retail clients. The team can’t wait to start work on both these fantastic brands."

The account joins the agency’s growing consumer roster, with clients including Lidl, Subway, B&Q and Avon.