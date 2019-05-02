In brief: Mc&T over the Moon, wins for Clementine, Avant, Oracle and Context

Mc&T over the moon with new business wins

Following a competitive pitch, consumer comms shop Mc&T has been appointed by One Year No Beer (OYNB), the behavioural and social cause business geared towards helping people control their relationship with alcohol. The agency has also been appointed to handle the launch of the Moon Festival, a specially commissioned event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1968 moon landings. The week-long festival, which takes place in Greenwich from 19-26 July, will feature events and activities that examine and celebrate our relationship with the Moon. Lastly, Mc&T has won KEF, the pioneer of British high-fidelity sound. Mc&T will take over KEF’s main UK press office function, as well as building KEF’s brand profile across the UK and KEF’s European PR interests. Finally, the agency has appointed Toto Ellis as its chief strategy officer.

More news in brief: Wins for Don't Cry Wolf, John Doe and Frame; new hires at Tank and Wild West



Wine win for Clementine

Clementine Communications has been selected by Burgundy wine estate Chateau de Pommard to handle consumer and trade media relations, events and profiling in the UK and European press. The agency will execute a series of tastings and press trips for the estate, which names Simone as its flagship brand. It is spearheaded by Silicon Valley entrepreneur and philanthropist Michael Baum. The account will be run by Clementine MD Clemence de Crecy and senior account director Victoria Johns.

Lavish footwear brand tries Avant for size

The fashion, beauty and entertainment agency will manage all of Lavish Luxe’s UK press relations and celebrity seeding. Avant will work on strategic press campaigns, starting with its SS19 collection. The win comes on the heels of a number of recent additions to the agency’s client roster, including makeup brand Dreamweave and hair extension specialists Gee Hair. Jazmin Farrell-Cabrera, director and co-founder of Avant PR, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome Lavish Luxe to the agency – we’re really looking forward to working with such an exciting brand and bringing our huge amount of experience with footwear brands to the account."

Oracle Group to help build Inland's profile

Housebuilder Inland Homes has appointed property marketing and comms agency The Oracle Group to promote its portfolio of homes. The agency will deliver PR for all of Inland Homes’ sites, which are spread across the South of England and up into East Anglia. It will support Inland Homes in its goal of creating sustainable communities and homes that set a benchmark for future developments. Caroline Coskry, CEO of The Oracle Group, said: "The company is known for its creative solutions to difficult and sensitive land situations, particularly around brownfield sites that hold vast potential for those with the right vision. We are delighted to be working with such an innovative team."

Context to shape Curve’s presence

Brighton-based networking specialist Curve IT has enlisted Context Public Relations as its PR agency of record. The agency will provide an all-encompassing campaign covering media relations, content marketing and social media management. As well as traditional commercial and residential properties, Curve IT also specialises in networking and connectivity across unusual, temporary and semi-permanent structures, as well as events from the British Airways i360 observation tower on Brighton seafront to Brighton Pride. Simon O’Hare, MD of Curve IT, said: "Following recent contract wins we were looking to increase our PR activity and wanted to work with an agency with a proven track record in the IT sector.