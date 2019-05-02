Internet safety is child's play for Plusnet

Plusnet has found a different way to talk to familes about internet safety by helping TV presenter and children’s writer Konnie Huq to stage three plays for children about cyberbullying, online grooming and online reputation.

The plays were performed earlier this week and are intended to be staged by any school or theatre group, with scripts available to download for free from Plusnet or internet safety resource provider Internet Matters, which is funded by the telecoms industry.

Plusnet’s creative agency, Karmarama, worked on the "Plusnet plays on the internet" campaign. Karmarama creative director Jamie Mancini said: "We wanted to create offline solutions to online issues."

Huq wrote the plays with input from Internet Matters and they were performed by Chickenshed Theatre on Monday (29 April). Never Trust An Alien is about online grooming and aimed at 8- to 11-year-olds; The Ghosts of the Internet is about cyberbullying and aimed at 11- to 14-year-olds; and Say What You Mean, And Mean What You Say is about online reputation for the 14-plus age group.

Chris Cotterill, head of marketing at Plusnet, said: "As an internet provider, we wanted to address the topic of online safety in a way that resonated with both adults and children alike. By working with Internet Matters and Chickenshed Theatre to produce these plays and by making the scripts and workshop tips available online, we hope to raise awareness of these critical issues."

Carolyn Bunting, chief executive of Internet Matters, said the project will "hopefully inspire families to have open, honest and regular conversations about the digital world".

This article first appeared on PRWeek sister title Campaign