PR professionals welcome inaugural PRWeek Middle East Power Book launch

The PRWeek Middle East Power Book is a much-anticipated guide that gives an inside look into the need-to-know names of the industry. The guide – which was launched at a gala event at Jumeriah Al Naseem in Dubai – comprises profiles with Q&As from each of the 100 entrants and is available online.

Several industry leaders have lauded the launch of the PRWeek Middle East Power.

PRWeek worked closely with launch partner MEPRA to produce an objective representation of some of the best creative communications talent from across the Middle East.

Sabrina De Palma, executive director of MEPRA, said: "Since it was launched in the UK in 2007, the PRWeek Power Book has become established as the Who’s Who in the communications business.

"The global and UK editions have long been regarded as the definitive guides to the brightest and most influential communications professionals, who set the bar for excellence in our community," De Palma said.

"MEPRA is thrilled to partner with PRWeek, the world’s leading communication and PR publication, to launch the first edition of the PRWeek Middle East Power Book and recognise or region’s top industry leaders.

"The PRWeek Middle East Power Book is a chance to shine a light on the communications professionals who have played a central role in driving the industry forward in our region.

"The Middle Eastern edition is also a chance to show the rest of the world the suite of creative talent we have in the region and out our PR power players on the map."

The event was sponsored by ASDAA BCW. President Sunil John told PRWeek the Middle East is the fastest growing PR market globally and the launch of the Middle East Power Book is a marker of the maturity of the industry and the calibre of PR professionals in the region.

"As communications leaders, we have a seat at the table alongside the very highest levels of decision makers in government and business. It’s only fitting that we recognise the talent that is shaping the reputations of the region," John added.

H&K Strategies Middle East CEO Bashar AlKadhi was among those featured in the inaugural guide.

"I want to congratulate PRWeek on this initiative and the successful launch," he said. "It is always a treat to catch up with friends and industry peers, many of whom feature in the Power Book. I shall certainly share a copy with my mother. She'll be very pleasantly surprised that I'm featured!"

‘A win for gender diversity’

Loretta Ahmed, CEO for the Middle East and Africa at Grayling, was another entrant and highlighted the importance of gender balance of the PRWeek Middle East Power Book.

"For many featured in the first PR Week Power Book in the Middle East, the talk has been of who is missing – a testament to a region bursting with senior talent and a good sign for how future editions will evolve," she said.

"For me, though, it was all about the balance of women in the room, which was the biggest win for the region. As an industry, we are doing so well and of course, we can always do more, but once again the Middle East is bucking another big trend with almost an even split of women to men.

"This is great news indeed with the Middle East chapter of Global Women in PR (GWPR ME) soon to launch...looking at how we can provide effective support to our talented female leaders across the region as well as inspire and bring through the female leaders of the future."

Peter Ganney, comms director of boutique firm Performance Comms, said it meant "a great deal" to be named in PR Week's Middle East Power Book.

"The launch of the Power Book in the region is a significant development for the industry and, for me, appearing alongside so many PR luminaries is naturally a great source of pride," he said. "However, I'm just standing on the shoulders of giants. The sterling work of my brilliant team has brought me to this position so the great honour also belongs to them."

Farah Al Alami, chief comms officer at United Eastern Medical Services (UEMedical) said she was "truly honoured" to see her name listed among strong comms professionals in the region.

"It is the passion I have for both PR and healthcare that helped me excel in what I do," she said.

"Looking at the list, I see only two of us in the healthcare in-house PR/comms in the region listed; and I would wish to see more listed in the next edition of the Power Book, making sure that healthcare organisations recruit the right PR talents and to support their comms departments having them sit on leadership table.

"It is very satisfying to have made it to this powerful list after 15 years of really working hard, and supporting the PR industry, whether through MEPRA or other channels. I breathe PR and healthcare and my colleagues at work and family have been congratulating me since the launch event through phone calls, Instagram and emails. It really feels good."

