Samsung's Jeffrey Pohlman joins Bowers & Wilkins

MENLO PARK, CA: British audio equipment company Bowers & Wilkins has hired Jeffrey Pohlman as VP of corporate communications.

In the role, Pohlman will be "responsible for both corporate and marketing PR, creating strategies for executive visibility, social and influencer engagement and ongoing media interaction," according to his LinkedIn profile.

Pohlman joins Bowers & Wilkins from Samsung, where he was VP of corporate reputation for Samsung Electronics North America. He had a five-month stint serving as a consultant to Bowers & Wilkins before becoming VP of corporate comms.

Pohlman told PRWeek he’s "thrilled with the opportunity to work with [Bowers & Wilkins CEO] Greg Lee again."

Lee is the former president and CEO of Samsung Electronics North America. He was named B&W’s CEO on November 1, 2018. That same month, Bowers & Wilkins announced a plan to restructure its business to focus on "research and product development as well as brand building," according to a release.

Samsung added Pohlman to its comms team in the wake of its Galaxy Note 7 crisis, when the South Korean conglomerate had to end production of the mobile device following several highly publicized instances where the devices caught fire.

During that crisis, Lee wrote a full-page apology in The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.

Prior to Samsung, Pohlman worked at FleishmanHillard as SVP of its reputation management practice. He joined the Omnicom firm in January 2015 from CNBC, where he was a senior producer for 13 years.

At CNBC, Pohlman managed the investigative unit, producing the company’s first digital documentaries. Previously, he was a producer at CNN and an associate producer at NBC.

Pohlman won the 2015 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism.