Not just for old guys: Hair Club enlists M Booth to target millennial men and women

BOCA RATON, FL: Non-surgical hair-replacement company Hair Club has brought on M Booth as AOR for social, earned media and influencer outreach.

Hair Club picked the agency at the beginning of April following an RFP process that started in November, said M Booth EVP Rich Goldblatt.

The firm will focus on creating fresh content for Hair Club’s Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channels.

"We live in a visual society where all day people are posting, sharing and judging," said Hair Club president and COO Mike Nassar. "Physical appearances and emotional well-being matter."

The company is pushing forward with new communications and services that shine a fresh light on Hair Club as "the place to go to maximize your hair health, experience the latest styles, techniques and technology and to get the most out of your hair," Nassar said.

The company works with other marketing communications partners, but this is the first time Hair Club has retained a firm in this space, said Nassar. M Booth is helping the company resonate and connect with relevant consumers and supporting its CSR programs for children and veterans.

Nassar’s primary goal is to "revitalize and transform" Hair Club, which was founded in 1976.

"They are in the middle of rebranding their website and logo and shedding their old perception," said Goldblatt. "They are targeting not just older guys, but younger men, women and more millennials."

When it comes to hair, women are the biggest influencers for men, he added.

"They influence the men, whether they are partners, friends or married to them," Goldblatt said.

M Booth EVPs Jamie Evans and Jasmine Lyons are leading a team of 10 staffers on the account. Nassar did not disclose the budget, but noted that "this initiative will be our largest expenditure to date for social, earned media, influencers and content."

Hair Club has changed its branding several times, including from Hair Club to Hair Club for Men & Women in 2007 and then to Hair Club five years later.

Last month, the company moved into a new global headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, to support its growth, with 120 Hair Club employees and a National Contact Center staffed with more than 65 representatives.

Hair Club has 120 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Bosley is another Aderans brand in the U.S.