In brief: Pearson names Alexa Christon SVP, brand

HOBOKEN, NJ: Pearson has appointed Alexa Christon as SVP of brand, reporting to chief corporate affairs officer Deirdre Latour. Christon has worked at GE and with clients such as Yahoo, PepsiCo, and Time-Warner Cable.

BOSTON: March Communications has named Amanda Fountain as director of social media strategy. She has worked at LPP, 451 Agency, MSL and Matter Communications and with clients including Mitel, GoToMeeting, and ION Audio.

NEW YORK: SaaS platform-developer Interos has retained Rubenstein Public Relations as its AOR. The agency will work to position Interos as a leader in the SaaS, supply chain management and cybersecurity spaces.

CHICAGO: PR Talent has hired Matt Batt as MD of its Chicago office, leading the firm’s footprint in the central U.S., including Milwaukee, Dallas and St. Louis. He was most recently SVP at Zeno Group, where he worked with clients such as Sears Holdings and Master Lock.

LOS ANGELES: General Paints has selected the Pollack PR Marketing Group to create a digital marketing campaign to introduce designer paint brand Curator to the U.S. market. The agency is planning to use digital programs to drive engagement with the brand.

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has been named PR AOR by the National Harbor Convention & Visitors Association after a review. It will lead efforts including media relations, partnerships, promotions and a visiting journalist program.