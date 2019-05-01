Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

New this morning: Archetype has made its first acquisition since it was created via the merger of Text100 and Bite. The Next Fifteen agency has bought San Francisco-based Rsquared, which works with clients including Slack, MailChimp and Quora.

Avocados from Mexico has a new PR agency partner. The organization has picked Padilla as its PR AOR after an RFP process that started last fall. The firm is responsible for Avocados from Mexico’s consumer, corporate and crisis communications. Ketchum was the incumbent on the account. Plus: Mercury has opened an office in San Francisco.

Former Vice President Joe Biden appears to have gotten under the president’s skin. President Donald Trump retweeted more than two dozen messages this morning with the theme that firefighters would be voting for him in 2020 instead of for Biden, who kicked off his election push with a firefighters’ union this week. Also in politics: Attorney General William Barr is set to testify in front of Congress today, hours after reports surfaced that Special Counsel Robert Mueller wrote and called him in frustration about his summarization of the Russia investigation.

Language-teaching platform Babbel has apologized for its ads appearing on Tucker Carlson’s show on Fox News Channel. The company said it is "blacklisting the show going forward," commenting, "We did not know [the ads] would air on a show so repugnant and at odds with our mission and values." The network replied that it would not bow to efforts to "censor" its hosts.

If you saw our ad on Tucker Carlson’s show, you’re right to be upset. We are too. While we did place our ad with Fox, we did not know it would air on a show so repugnant and at odds with our mission and values. We are blacklisting the show going forward. We are deeply sorry. — Babbel USA (@BabbelUSA) April 30, 2019

Keith Weed is packing up his things at Unilever, literally. The longtime Unilever top marketer tweeted goodbye to the CPG giant this morning with a picture of him laying across a line of boxes, presumably of his office things. WPP CEO Mark Read was among those to wish him well.