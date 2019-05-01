Frank scores 'whopper of a win' in Burger King pitch

The agency picks up the account from Weber Shandwick and joins a roster of agencies, including ad agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty and digital agency Coolr, to support the fast food restaurant’s transformation programme through integrated consumer campaigns.

This will include consumer PR around new product launches and creative activations to drive awareness and relevance to a younger audience.

Frank will also handle the press office function, regional support for the brand’s new restaurant programme and crisis and issues management.

Burger King’s head of brand Soco Nunez said the brand was impressed with Frank's creativity.

"In Frank, we have found a perfect partner with a unique grasp of how to apply cultural relevance to our brand story. Their approach to creative PR made them the perfect choice for Burger King," Nunez added.

Frank founder and managing partner Andrew Bloch said: "This is a whopper of a win for Frank. I'm still buzzing with the news. Burger King produces some of the best marketing campaigns in the world, and I can't wait for Frank to be a part of that. To be the lead PR agency for a brand like Burger King is the dream."

Burger King continues a run of new business wins for Frank, including Diet Coke, Huawei, Rimmel London, Culture Trip and a Pernod Ricard events space in Manchester.