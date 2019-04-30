Avocados From Mexico picks Padilla as PR AOR

IRVING, TX: Avocados From Mexico has picked Padilla as its PR AOR.

The organization selected Padilla in February after an RFP process that started last fall. The firm is responsible for Avocados From Mexico’s consumer, corporate and crisis communications.

Padilla will create brand awareness PR campaigns for major events, such as the Super Bowl and Cinco de Mayo. The agency will also identify and develop cultural events that Avocados From Mexico can leverage, said Padilla president Matt Kucharski.

"There was some crisis and issues management communications around avocados in general [earlier this year], so we jumped right in," he said, referring to President Donald Trump’s threats to close the U.S.-Mexico border. Experts said this would cause a major avocado shortage in the U.S., which is the largest importer of Mexican avocados, buying 77% of the country’s total annual export as of 2018, according to Bloomberg.

"We are making sure people see avocados for the versatility that they have," said Kucharski. "They have gone from an ingredient in guacamole to an essential healthy fruit that should be part of an everyday diet. Helping to increase that awareness, understanding and appreciation is central to the work we are doing."

Padilla is also planning to use the brand’s Culinary Innovation Center in Irving, Texas, and The Cookery, Padilla’s New York culinary studio, to showcase the versatility of Avocados From Mexico.

A team numbering "in the double digits" is working on the account, said Kucharski. Budget information was not disclosed.

Ketchum was the incumbent on the account.

"Ketchum has been a partner with Avocados From Mexico on a variety of projects, most notably with award-winning work for its Super Bowl activations," a Ketchum representative said via email. "We are not currently working on any projects with the client."

A representative from Avocados From Mexico was not available for comment.