Twitch hires Brielle Villablanca as corporate comms lead

SAN FRANCISCO: Streaming company Twitch has hired Brielle Villablanca as head of corporate communications.

Villablanca previously led corporate comms at SoFi as senior director. She worked at the fintech company for less than a year.

Villablanca said in a tweet posted on Tuesday that she is moving to Twitch. She declined to comment further.

Some news: I'm excited to join the team at @twitch to lead corporate comms! It's an incredible community and a game changing service (pun intended). Game on! ?? pic.twitter.com/miWiIh5Aq6 — Brielle Villablanca (@brielle) April 30, 2019

A SoFi representative wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The move is reuniting Villablanca with two fellow Twitter alums: head of comms Rachel Delphin and CMO Kate Jhaveri. Villablanca was corporate communications lead at Twitter, while Delphin was head of product comms and Jhaveri managed consumer marketing.

Prior to Twitter, Villablanca worked at PR firm Mighty, Shift Communications and Zynga, the company behind mobile games such as FarmVille and Words with Friends.

Twitch’s former PR director, Chase, left in February after working at the company since 2013. He joined StreamElements, a platform for content creators.