Just as Bai unleashed the hashtag #BaiBaiBai on an unsuspecting world as a play on ‘NSync's song "Bye Bye Bye" in a Super Bowl commercial, Maytag has aligned its brand with one of the boy band’s other hits.

The home and commercial appliance brand jumped on the "It’s gonna be May" meme on Tuesday by creating a campaign called "It’s gonna be Maytag."

But who did it best?