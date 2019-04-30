Beattie's new agency offshoot 'will take payment in equity rather than fees'

Only Marketing is billed as the UK’s first "entrepreneurial marketing agency". Director Emma Tyson said that in addition to taking payment in equity, "we’re also willing to stagger payments for big website projects".

"Our goal is to make sure the growth of our clients is not held back by lack of funding."

Only Marketing will operate in the UK only initially, sharing Beattie offices in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Tyson said: "The plan is to bring together a core team of 20 entrepreneurial marketers over the next couple of years.

"We’re not interested in bringing traditional marketers on board. We’re looking for super-talented people with an entrepreneurial mind set."

Beattie founder Gordon Beattie said: "We’re not interested in working with large corporations or lifestyle businesses. We only want to work with entrepreneurial companies hell-bent on revolutionising the sectors in which they operate."

He said that instead of standalone services like PR, social and digital, Only Marketing will offer things like "virtual marketing directors" from the agency. "We are also prepared to in-board staff into client offices so that our clients can have all marketing services in-house, if that’s what they choose," Beattie added.

The company, which announced a series of appointments last year, operates 12 offices in the UK, as well as Dublin and three offices in Canada.