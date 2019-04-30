Royal College of Physicians strengthens senior comms team

Claire Burroughs has been appointed as director of communications, policy and research. She will oversee teams responsible for media and engagement, strategic communications, policy and campaigns, and corporate communications and publishing.

She was previously interim director of CP&R after joining the RCP last May as a consultant. She has previously provided strategic and communications support to various NHS Trusts and other health organisations over a 10-year period.

Before becoming a consultant, Burroughs was head of communications at St Mary’s Hospital, now Imperial College Healthcare Trust.

"Whether through policy development, PR, campaigning or publications, I want to ensure that the Royal College of Physicians remains as influential and outspoken as it has always been while finding new, creative and innovative communications approaches to deliver the college’s mission to improve health and care for all," Burroughs said.

Mike Blakemore also joins as head of media and engagement, responsible for traditional and social media and digital communications. Before becoming a PR consultant five years ago, he was a media director at Amnesty International UK.

Supporting these new appointments is Hannah Perlin, who joins in May as media manager from the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

And after more than 20 years leading media relations and public affairs for the RCP, Linda Cuthbertson moves into the new role of head of strategic communications, with responsibility for communications for major projects.