Edible Arrangements eliminates top comms position

ATLANTA: Alicia Thompson, former VP of communications at Edible Arrangements, has launched a consultancy after the company eliminated her position.

Thompson left Edible Arrangements on April 5. After her departure, senior director of communications Karlie Lahm began leading comms at the company, said Ed Welsh, Edible Arrangements’ chief people officer, via email.

Edible Arrangements moved its corporate headquarters from Wallingford, Connecticut, to Atlanta this year.

"Now that we are fully settled [in Atlanta], we better understand the needs of our new organization," said Welsh. "With that, we had to adjust our organizational structure to better serve our franchisees, our employees and the company."

Thompson’s consultancy, which is based in Atlanta, is called Signature Leadership. It is focused on coaching and mentoring.

"My purpose is to help people fulfill their potential," she said. "I want to help people develop and cultivate the leadership skills they need to continue to progress their careers, take on new responsibilities, move upwards in the organizations they are with or move onto new opportunities."

Thompson joined the fruit-bouquet-maker last March as VP of communications.

"We wish [Thompson] the best as she follows her passion to grow, mentor and coach future leaders and executives," said Welsh.

Previously, Thompson was head of Porter Novelli’s Atlanta office. She also worked at Edelman from 2013 to 2017, first as SVP in its consumer marketing team and regional leader of its food sector. Thompson was named GM of the firm’s Atlanta office in February 2015. Like Lahm, Thompson also worked at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen earlier in her career.

Thompson was honored as a member of PRWeek’s Hall of Femme last year.

Welsh added that Lahm’s experience will help to "propel the brand into the future." Lahm has worked at Edible Arrangements since last June and was previously senior director of PR at Focus Brands and social and digital media manager at Popeyes.