PRCA and PRWeek launch PR Internships and Apprenticeships Awards 2019

The PR Internships and Apprenticeships Awards 2019 contains four categories:

Best Internship

Best Intern

Best Apprenticeships Employer

Best Apprentice

Francis Ingham, PRCA director general, said: "We originally launched the PR Internships Awards in 2015 to celebrate young people from diverse backgrounds in the industry. The awards have grown every year and the quality of candidates continues to be impressive. Therefore, including apprenticeships to the awards was a logical step.

"I encourage all interns, apprentices, and employers to enter these awards – let’s make diversity and inclusion a priority for the industry."

The deadline for entries is on Wednesday 29 May and the shortlist will be announced on Thursday 6 June. Those shortlisted will be interview by the judging panel in June and the winner will be announced at a ceremony in London on Thursday 11 July.

Entries must be sent to Internshipsawards@prca.org.uk by 5pm on Wednesday 29 May. There is a charge of £85+VAT per entry for all entrants, and this can be organised over email.

This year the awards are sponsored by AI business intelligence company Signal.

PR agency Freshwater UK and recent Government Communication Service (GCS) intern Selina Khan came up trumps at the PR Internships Awards last year.

Categories

Best Internship Programme

Both PR agencies and in-house teams may enter by providing an outline of their internship programme, which should be no more than 600 words in length. This will be judged based on the following criteria:

Programme planning and structure

Support and activities the interns have engaged in

Commitment to diversity and inclusion

Retention and evaluation

Remember: all internships must pay the Living Wage or London Living Wage in order to be entered for this award. The entry may be accompanied by a testimonial from current or past interns, which should be no longer than 300 words.

Best Intern

To enter an intern for this category, the intern must complete an outline of their internship, which should be no more than 600 words in length. The intern’s line manager is also required to complete a 300-word endorsement. Entries are open to anyone who interned between 1 May 2018 and 30 April 2019, and they do not need to currently be an intern. Entries will be judged based on the following criteria:

Enthusiasm and dedication

Innovative and creative approach to their role

Contribution to team morale and ethos

Ownership of projects

Remember: all interns must be paid the Living Wage or London Living Wage in order to be entered for this award.

Best Apprenticeship Employer

Both PR agencies and in-house team may enter by providing an outline of their apprenticeship programme, which should be no more than 600 words in length. This will be judged based on the following criteria:

Integrated programme planning and structure (which includes additional off the job training for apprentices)

Support the activities the apprentices have engaged in

Commitment to diversity and inclusion

Retention and evaluation

Remember: employers must pay their apprentices the national minimum wage for their age in order to be entered for this award. The entry may be accompanied by a testimonial from current/past apprentices and mentor(s) which should be no longer than 300 words.

Best Apprentice

To enter an apprentice for this category, the apprentice must outline their apprenticeship (including their day to day job and coursework). This should be no more than 600 words in length. The apprentice’s line manager or assessor is also required to complete a 300-word endorsement. Entries are open to anyone who is/was an apprentice between 1 May 2018 and 30 April 2019 - they do not need to currently be an apprentice. Entries will be judged based on the following criteria:

Enthusiasm and dedication

Innovative and creative approach to their role

Contribution to team morale and ethos

Ownership of projects (at work and their coursework)

Must stay within 20 per cent of target progress throughout their programme and provide evidence of this.

