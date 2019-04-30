PRWeek launches inaugural Middle East Power Book

PRWeek produced this listing for the Middle East because it is an important and exciting market and PRWeek is dedicated to recognising, and investing in, the communications excellence that now exists right across the region.

Click here to visit the full online Middle East Power Book 2019

The first Middle East Power Book comprises about 100 individuals, a number expected to grow each year as PRWeek gets to know the community even better.

These individuals are a combination of senior in-house comms professionals and leading PR agency executives. They were selected on the basis of a number of criteria, including their seniority within key organisations in the region; the size and importance of the organisations they represent; their influence on, and contribution to, the professionals comms business here; and their personal achievements and networks.

PRWeek worked closely with launch partner MEPRA, to produce an objective representation.

What emerges is a reflection of the huge diversity of talent and influence that exists across the Middle East. In this inaugural list, some nations are better represented than others, which is something this publication will be addressed in 2020.

"It is indeed fascinating to see the array of professionals that are thriving in this dynamic economy; both men and women, nationals and ex-pats," PRWeek editor-in-chief Danny Rogers said at the launch.

"I hope you enjoy reading the mini-interviews that we have conducted with our chosen professionals. It gives a real insight into the opportunities and challenges facing this business today.

"Above all, it is a celebration of great comms professionals. So please enjoy."

Visit the Middle East Power Book 2019 here

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Middle East comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Middle East bulletin, email Jennifer.Bell@haymarket.com