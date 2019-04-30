Berkeley Communications appoints former BBC news editor

Her role also includes business development and strategic consultancy to the existing portfolio of Berkeley clients. She joins the agency from global fintech and payments provider Verifone.

A former BBC news editor and senior TV reporter, Pride has more than 14 years’ experience working with leading brands including Western Union, Volvo, QA, Peperami and The National Trust.

While running her own digital content agency, she led integrated B2B and B2C campaigns combining PR, social media and digital marketing.

Pride said: "I feel like I’ve found my spiritual home at Berkeley. It’s really refreshing to work for a comms agency that genuinely puts compelling storytelling at the heart of every piece of content it produces."

Berkeley CEO Chris Hewitt added: "Laura’s background in content marketing, combined with her expertise in video and wide range of contacts in the broadcast and print media, are a really exciting addition to Berkeley Communications. While PR remains our core focus, we’re experiencing real growth across our digital channels."