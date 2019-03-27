Five Campaigns We Liked in April: vote for your favourite

Huawei – Northern Lights over London

The Chinese telecommunications manufacturer marked the UK launch of the new Huawei P30 Series and new 'Aurora' colour by bringing the natural phenomenon usually found in high latitude regions to the night sky above the Tower of London.

According to research carried out on behalf of Huawei, witnessing the natural light display is top of UK millennials' ‘experiences’ bucket list. The global tech giant commissioned immersive artist Dan Acher to recreate the Aurora Borealis, and the concept was created and produced by consumer PR agency Frank.

Led by Donkeys – Anti-Brexit Campaign

The anti-Brexit campaign group ‘Led by Donkeys’ decamped to the European Parliament Liaison Office in Brussels last month and made their presence felt with a 90-second film, projected onto the walls of the building.

The campaigners, who say they were there to remind Europe’s leaders of "the donkeys responsible for this Brexit shambles", projected tweets attributed to key Brexiteers Michael Gove, Liam Fox and Boris Johnson which, suffice to say, have not aged well.

The inherent mischief of using Beethoven’s ‘Ode To Joy’ for the film’s soundtrack is sure to have raised a wry smile among the group’s supporters, too.

We’re in Brussels reminding Europe’s leaders of the donkeys responsible for this Brexit shambles. SOUND ON.



(Location: European Parliament Liaison Office) pic.twitter.com/PbfzrUiW3N — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) April 10, 2019

Xbox – Visit Xbox

Xbox took a leaf out of the classic tourism marketing book by reinventing some of its games as tourist destinations. A film profiled real and fictional locations that can be explored inside games including Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Forza Horizon 4.

The campaign, created by McCann London, promoted the ability to explore spectacular environments within its games. The aim? To highlight the graphics of Xbox One X Enhanced games, which have been either updated or built specifically to take advantage of the improved Xbox One X console. It also included a clever partnership with Rough Guides, which is writing and publishing a guidebook of gaming worlds.

Carlsberg – Probably Not

Carlsberg's bold brand repositioning campaign has been praised for its authenticity and honesty. Top marks also go for bravery - as it takes a lot of courage to admit that you were wrong about one of the most iconic and recognisable brand slogans in marketing.

The £20m campaign was created by Fold7, with PR support from Clifford French and Fleet Street Communications, and media buying from Initiative. It has a strong earned social media element in getting Carlsberg’s own staff to read out some of the brutal verdicts from consumers - such as: "Carlsberg tastes like the rancid piss of Satan", "Carlsberg tastes like a bitter divorce" and "It’s like drinking the bath water your nan died in".

A TVC starring Danish star Mads Mikkelsen will soon follow, giving this campaign a fresh shot in the arm. Whether Brits warm to their new beer recipe remains to be seen, but this honest approach won’t be forgotten too soon.

Uber – Romeo and Julian

The ride-hailing service ran a campaign that highlighted the way in which members of the same family can experience the enormous rivalry that exists between the main football clubs in a Spanish city.

A film released a few days before the Seville derby told the story of two families arguing about a wedding that the parents did not approve of. Made in collaboration with agency Shackleton, the taxi company hopes the initiative will promote a plural and inclusive vision of football that continues to build on the brand concept, "There is football. Let's go".

