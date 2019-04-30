Breakfast Briefing: It's gonna be...Maytag?

It’s April 30, so get ready for the "It’s gonna be May" memes. Maytag is one very obvious brand that took advantage of the meme by creating a commercial that includes a play on the *NSYNC song it’s based on, "It’s Gonna Be Me." At the end of the ad, which shows Maytag Men being created in a factory, the final lyric is changed to, "It’s gonna be Maytag." The brand bought the promoted hashtag #ItsGonneBeMaytag, pushing deals over the next month on select appliances. Maytag posted several tweets early Tuesday with the ad.

Guess what...Get great deals on select Maytag appliances during May is Maytag Month. Dependability lasts. These deals won’t. (5/2 - 6/5/19) #ItsGonnaBeMaytag #ItsGonnaBeMay — The Maytag Man (@TheMaytagMan) April 30, 2019

Deutsche Bank and Capital One are being sued by President Donald Trump. He wants to prevent the banks from providing financial records requested through congressional subpoenas. Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and the Trump Organization are included as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which was filed late Monday. A Deutsche Bank spokeswoman told The New York Times: "We remain committed to providing appropriate information to all authorized investigations." There was no immediate comment from Capital One.

Southwest Airlines has dropped two places in terms of passenger satisfaction in 2019. A survey by the American Customer Satisfaction Index found that Southwest was ranked third this year out of 10 airlines, behind Alaska Air Group and JetBlue Airways that climbed one place each to claim the first and the second spot. Southwest is the biggest user of Boeing’s 737 Max jets that were grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes. On Monday, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg tried to reassure shareholders that, when the 737 Max 8 jets return to the sky, they "will be one of the safest airplanes ever to fly."

A new PSA from March For Our Lives has gone viral. The #GenerationLockdown video, released by the anti-gun violence movement on Monday, features a young girl teaching active shooter drills to adults. It has been viewed on Twitter over 1.3 million times, raking in over 15,000 retweets and 26,686 likes. On YouTube, the video has been viewed 16,000 times. The PSA has also prompted Twitter users to share poignant stories about their own experiences with lockdown drills.



One PR firm known for its work on social causes such as gun violence is Dini von Mueffling Communications. In 2015, the firm began working with Sandy Hook Promise founder and MD Nicole Hockley, and last year it started helping Families vs. Assault Rifles PAC, a group formed by the parents of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students in the wake of the mass shooting at the Florida high school. In 2018, the firm grew revenue to $1.8 million from $1 million in 2017, according to the PRWeek 2019 Agency Business Report.