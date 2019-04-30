Case study: Waking millennials used to promote energy supplement launch

The blogger, who has 148,000 followers on Instagram, was chosen by healthcare agency Pegasus to help promote a #sleepdetox campaign between March and December 2018 to launch the supplement in the UK.







Victory, a woman in her 20s with a high-energy lifestyle but known to suffer with her sleep and energy levels, was judged to be a credible and natural advocate for the brand.

She promoted the supplement during National Sleep Awareness Week in March last year, which resulted in 82,000 of her followers seeing campaign content.







Her involvement was just one part of a wider campaign, which targeted 30-somethings with a ‘work hard, play hard’ mentality, using the mantra ‘Go.Be.Do’ and positioning Benenox as a dynamic product.

It set out to promote the benefits of Benenox Overnight Recharge, a supplement the brand claims can reduce tiredness and fatigue, support mental function and maintain normal energy production, when taken at bedtime.

The campaign included materials such as a consumer trial booklet and mode of action infographic designed to help simplify the science behind the supplement.

Samples of the product were given to more than 150 influencers and celebrities, resulting in 25 influencer reviews and more than 70 pieces of coverage in high-circulation titles such as Hello!, Woman & Home and The Mail Online.







To maintain interest, influencers took part in events ranging from a disco yoga class to competitions held via Instagram.

The results of the influencer-led campaign were impressive, with 129.5m total impressions online via blogs, Instagram and YouTube.







And the new supplement achieved a four per cent market share in Boots stores, according to the agency.

Simone Stevens, senior influencer strategist at Pegasus, told PRWeek: "We identified, via our approach to influencer data and our agency expertise, key content and interest areas that resonated with the audience – parenting, lifestyles and fitness."

She said: "To ensure that the campaign and key messages landed strongly we needed these areas to form the basis on which we worked with influencers across all levels."

Stevens added: "We understood that with such a complex product and subject matter a personable, one-to-one approach with influencers would perform strongly and ensure the influencers were really engaged in the campaign, resulting in authentic and supportive content creation for the brand."

Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com