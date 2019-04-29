Chase deletes tweet offering unsolicited financial advice

Chase tried to save face on Monday after posting a mocking #MondayMotivation tweet in an apparent attempt to be "relatable."

The banking giant’s since-deleted tweet blamed low bank account balances on bad spending decisions. Outraged users quickly pointed out that Chase’s parent company, JPMorgan Chase, received billions of dollars from the federal government during the financial crisis.

Wow, pretty audacious tweet for a bank that got a $12 billion bailout. https://t.co/y9sNMebQA3 — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) April 29, 2019

Bank that pays its CEO $31 million and received a $12 billion bailout after crashing our economy tells poor people to stop being so irresponsible with their money. pic.twitter.com/e8jNrU4hux — Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) April 29, 2019

Chase quickly deleted the tweet and followed up with a mea culpa of sorts.