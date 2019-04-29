Chase deletes tweet offering unsolicited financial advice

Added 2 hours ago by Sean Czarnecki

Twitter users thought the bank was tweeting from a glass house.

Blog
Photo credit: Getty images
Chase tried to save face on Monday after posting a mocking #MondayMotivation tweet in an apparent attempt to be "relatable."

The banking giant’s since-deleted tweet blamed low bank account balances on bad spending decisions. Outraged users quickly pointed out that Chase’s parent company, JPMorgan Chase, received billions of dollars from the federal government during the financial crisis.

Chase quickly deleted the tweet and followed up with a mea culpa of sorts.

