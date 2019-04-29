Chase deletes tweet offering unsolicited financial advice

Chase tried to save face on Monday after posting a mocking #MondayMotivation tweet in an apparent attempt to be "relatable."
The banking giant’s since-deleted tweet blamed low bank account balances on bad spending decisions. Outraged users quickly pointed out that Chase’s parent company, JPMorgan Chase, received billions of dollars from the federal government during the financial crisis.
Wow, pretty audacious tweet for a bank that got a $12 billion bailout. https://t.co/y9sNMebQA3— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) April 29, 2019
Bank that pays its CEO $31 million and received a $12 billion bailout after crashing our economy tells poor people to stop being so irresponsible with their money. pic.twitter.com/e8jNrU4hux— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) April 29, 2019
hire me to do your social, @chase pic.twitter.com/7xRTYEoTis— actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) April 29, 2019
Chase quickly deleted the tweet and followed up with a mea culpa of sorts.
Our #MondayMotivation is to get better at #MondayMotivation tweets. Thanks for the feedback Twitter world.— Chase (@Chase) April 29, 2019