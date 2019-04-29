Zebra Technologies reviews global PR

LINCOLNSHIRE, IL: Zebra Technologies has put its global PR business up for review.

The work is held by Archetype in the Asia-Pacific region and BCW in the rest of the world.

Monday is the deadline for applying for the RFP, said Therese Van Ryne, head of global PR at Zebra. She added that the company is planning to decide if it will hire a single global agency or several after it reviews proposals. Zebra is planning to make a decision by mid-year.

Ryne declined to say how many agencies have responded to the RFP or if the incumbent agencies are participating in the review, though both were invited.

Zebra hired Burson-Marsteller as its AOR for 11 countries in North America, EMEA and Latin America in late 2015, more than two years before WPP merged the agency with Cohn & Wolfe. It also hired Text100 in 2015 as its AOR in eight markets in Asia-Pacific. Text100 merged with Bite and was rechristened as Archetype this year.

Representatives from both BCW and Archetype declined to comment on the review.

"Zebra is a much different company now than we were the last time we conducted an RFP," Van Ryne said, explaining the motivation behind the review. "Based on our recent organic growth plus acquisition activities along with our keen focus on customers, we are looking for the best partners to help us achieve our overall marketing vision."

Zebra is a publicly traded company that provides products and services in the RFID, barcode, mobile computing, data capture and locationing spaces, among others. The company also works with the NFL and Wilson Sporting Goods to track players and game footballs during games.

Zebra is scheduled to report its Q1 earnings on Tuesday morning. In February, the company reported a net sales increase of 13.3% last year to $4.2 billion. At the time, the company said it expects Q1 2019 net sales to increase by 6% to 9% over the prior year.