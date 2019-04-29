Brand Film Festival New York's greatest hits

From Nike’s daring attempt to break the two-hour marathon barrier to Donate Life’s audacious campaign to increase organ donations, brands have shown off some of their best work at the Brand Film Festival New York over the past four years. Scroll down for a list of the best of the best from the event.

2018:

Title: From Dream to Reality

Client: Samsung

Production Company: Hungry Man Productions

Date aired: December 2017

Country: U.S.

Title: Stories Worth Telling

Client: Princess Cruises

Agency: CNN Courageous Studio (production), PHD (media)

Date aired: September 1, 2017

Country: U.S.

Title: Bite Size Horror Film Festival

Client: Mars – M&M’s, Snickers, Starburst, Skittles

Agency: Fox Networks Group, Starcom (media), and All City Content Studio and Fox Digital Studio (production)

Date aired: October 1, 2017

Country: U.S.

Title: Breaking2

Client: Nike

Agency: Dirty Robber (production) with National Geographic Studios and Harmonica PR (PR)

Date aired: September 20, 2017

Country: U.S.

Title: Savor.Wavs

Client: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Agency: PrettyBird (production), CAA Marketing (advertising)

Date aired: July 19, 2017

Country: U.S.

Title: Taking Flight

Client: Radio Flyer

Production company: Moonbot Studios

Date aired: January 2017

Country: U.S.

Title: Woza

Client: Mami Wata Surf

Agency: Pantera & Co (production), Anonymous Content, and Mami Wata in-house (advertising)

Date aired: April 10, 2017

Country: South Africa

Title: Captain America Pranks Comic Fans with Surprise Escape Room

Client: Omaze

Agency: Omaze (production), Derris (PR agency)

Date aired: January 19, 2017

Country: U.S.

2017:

Title: The World’s Biggest Asshole

Client: Donate Life

Agency: The Martin Agency (advertising) and Furlined (production)

Date Aired: August 5, 2016

Country: U.S.

Title: Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World

Client: Netscout

Agency: Pereira & O’Dell (PR and advertising), Saville Productions (production), and Magnolia Pictures (media)

Date aired: August 19, 2016

Country: U.S.

Title: Lifeline

Client: Qualcomm

Agency: DiGennaro Communications (PR), Anonymous Content (production), and Ogilvy (advertising and media)

Date aired: May 11, 2016

Country: U.S. and China

Title: The Escape

Client: BMW of North America

Agency: Rubenstein (PR), Geisel Productions (advertising), Anonymous Content (production), and Universal McCann (media)

Date aired: October 23, 2016

Country: U.S.

Title: Rogue One Mask

Client: Globe Telecom

Agency: Globe Telecom (PR), Pabrika (production), Publicis JimenezBasic (advertising), and AdSpark (media)

Date aired: December 2016

Country: Philippines

Title: National Parks Adventure

Client: Brand USA

Production company: MacGillivray Freeman Films

Date aired: February 12, 2016

Country: Global

2016:

Title: The Longest Night

Client: Philips

Agency: The New York Times' T Brand Studio, Carat, and Spindle

Date aired: December 2015

Country: Global

Title: The Audition

Client: Melco Crown Entertainment

Agency: FleishmanHillard, SPRG, Group M, DDB, and RacPac Entertainment

Date aired: October 27, 2015

Country: Macau and Hong Kong, China

Title: Intel and The Grammys Present "The Lady Gaga Experience"

Client: Intel

Agency: OMD, Prettybird, Greenlight, and Zeno Group

Date Aired: February 15, 2016

Country: U.S.

INTEL AND THE GRAMMYS PRESENT "THE LADY GAGA EXPERIENCE" | 58th GRAMMYs from James Hammond on Vimeo.

Title: Malak and the Boat

Client: UNICEF

Agency: 180LA and House of Colors

Date aired: February 2, 2016

Country: Middle East/North African region, U.K., and U.S.

Title: Breathless Choir

Client: Philips

Agency: Ogilvy & Mather London, Carat London, Tool of North America, and One Voice

Date aired: November 18, 2015

Country: U.S. and U.K