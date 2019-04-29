Brand Film Festival New York's greatest hits

From Nike’s daring attempt to break the two-hour marathon barrier to Donate Life’s audacious campaign to increase organ donations, brands have shown off some of their best work at the Brand Film Festival New York over the past four years. Scroll down for a list of the best of the best from the event.
This year’s show is set for the evening of May 2 with breakout sessions planned for that day. Go here for more information about the event and to get tickets.
2018:
Title: From Dream to Reality
Client: Samsung
Production Company: Hungry Man Productions
Date aired: December 2017
Country: U.S.
Title: Stories Worth Telling
Client: Princess Cruises
Agency: CNN Courageous Studio (production), PHD (media)
Date aired: September 1, 2017
Country: U.S.
Title: Bite Size Horror Film Festival
Client: Mars – M&M’s, Snickers, Starburst, Skittles
Agency: Fox Networks Group, Starcom (media), and All City Content Studio and Fox Digital Studio (production)
Date aired: October 1, 2017
Country: U.S.
Title: Breaking2
Client: Nike
Agency: Dirty Robber (production) with National Geographic Studios and Harmonica PR (PR)
Date aired: September 20, 2017
Country: U.S.
Title: Savor.Wavs
Client: Chipotle Mexican Grill
Agency: PrettyBird (production), CAA Marketing (advertising)
Date aired: July 19, 2017
Country: U.S.
Title: Taking Flight
Client: Radio Flyer
Production company: Moonbot Studios
Date aired: January 2017
Country: U.S.
Title: Woza
Client: Mami Wata Surf
Agency: Pantera & Co (production), Anonymous Content, and Mami Wata in-house (advertising)
Date aired: April 10, 2017
Country: South Africa
Title: Captain America Pranks Comic Fans with Surprise Escape Room
Client: Omaze
Agency: Omaze (production), Derris (PR agency)
Date aired: January 19, 2017
Country: U.S.
2017:
Title: The World’s Biggest Asshole
Client: Donate Life
Agency: The Martin Agency (advertising) and Furlined (production)
Date Aired: August 5, 2016
Country: U.S.
Title: Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World
Client: Netscout
Agency: Pereira & O’Dell (PR and advertising), Saville Productions (production), and Magnolia Pictures (media)
Date aired: August 19, 2016
Country: U.S.
Title: Lifeline
Client: Qualcomm
Agency: DiGennaro Communications (PR), Anonymous Content (production), and Ogilvy (advertising and media)
Date aired: May 11, 2016
Country: U.S. and China
Title: The Escape
Client: BMW of North America
Agency: Rubenstein (PR), Geisel Productions (advertising), Anonymous Content (production), and Universal McCann (media)
Date aired: October 23, 2016
Country: U.S.
Title: Rogue One Mask
Client: Globe Telecom
Agency: Globe Telecom (PR), Pabrika (production), Publicis JimenezBasic (advertising), and AdSpark (media)
Date aired: December 2016
Country: Philippines
Title: National Parks Adventure
Client: Brand USA
Production company: MacGillivray Freeman Films
Date aired: February 12, 2016
Country: Global
2016:
Title: The Longest Night
Client: Philips
Agency: The New York Times' T Brand Studio, Carat, and Spindle
Date aired: December 2015
Country: Global
Title: The Audition
Client: Melco Crown Entertainment
Agency: FleishmanHillard, SPRG, Group M, DDB, and RacPac Entertainment
Date aired: October 27, 2015
Country: Macau and Hong Kong, China
Title: Intel and The Grammys Present "The Lady Gaga Experience"
Client: Intel
Agency: OMD, Prettybird, Greenlight, and Zeno Group
Date Aired: February 15, 2016
Country: U.S.
Title: Malak and the Boat
Client: UNICEF
Agency: 180LA and House of Colors
Date aired: February 2, 2016
Country: Middle East/North African region, U.K., and U.S.
Title: Breathless Choir
Client: Philips
Agency: Ogilvy & Mather London, Carat London, Tool of North America, and One Voice
Date aired: November 18, 2015
Country: U.S. and U.K