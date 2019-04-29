Digital Edition: May/June 2019

Featured in this issue:

Agency Business Report 2019: PRWeek's annual examination of the PR and marketing communications industry is the most in-depth coverage you can find anywhere:

• Overall 2018 stats and figures from more than 300 agencies, along with a breakdown of women-led offices for some of the biggest players in the industry

• An overview of the trends that shaped last year, and a look forward at what will impact PR the most in 2019 and beyond

• In-depth sector trends for corporate, consumer, healthcare, technology and public affairs

• PRWeek profiles 21 agencies, from the largest in the world to some of the smaller firms doing the most innovative work in communications

• Five small and nimble up and coming agencies are examined as they continue to grow and nab bigger accounts across the U.S.

• Rankings tables highlighting the top 150 U.S. agencies and top 30 global firms

The PRWeek team hopes you enjoy this digital edition.