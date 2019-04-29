Cisco hires Stella Low as chief communications officer

SAN JOSE: Cisco has hired Stella Low as SVP and chief communications officer, effective immediately.

Low is relocating from Boston to the San Francisco Bay area for the role. She is reporting to Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins. Low is replacing Oliver Roll, who left the company this month, according to his LinkedIn account. Roll reported to Cisco CMO and SVP Karen Walker.

The change in reporting structure shows Cisco's "commitment to communications and how [Robbins] and the executive leadership team see communications as a strategic pillar going forward in the business and a key differentiator." Low is overseeing 170 staffers globally.

She will serve as a member of Robbins’ executive leadership team, he wrote in a blog post on Monday. Low will be responsible for shaping Cisco’s story and reputation in the market, Robbins wrote.

"She and the communications team will drive one connected story spanning our business, our technology and our culture with an emphasis on simplicity and innovation," he wrote in the blog post. "It is critical that we are able to share our strategy and our story both internally and externally, and [Low] will be focused on impactful ways to share the great work that we do."

Low most recently worked at Dell Technologies, where she was SVP and head of global communications after the company’s acquisition of EMC. Low was previously EMC’s head of comms and leader of its EMEA PR and communications. Low was replaced by Jennifer Davis in the role this year.

"I’m particularly excited for [Low] to join our team, not only because of her breadth of expertise in technology communications, but also for her passion for great storytelling, building strong communities and her inclusive, solutions-oriented approach," Robbins said in the blog post. "She knows that the best teams are diverse teams that come together to drive business results and success for our people."

In February, Cisco consolidated its corporate PR, technology PR and corporate social media with FleishmanHillard after a review of its global partners. Previously, Brunswick managed Cisco’s corporate communications, Text100 ran technology PR and Golin worked on corporate social media.

Brunswick is no longer working with Cisco, but Text100, now known as Archetype after its merger with Bite, has regional assignments and Golin is providing digital and social media strategy and execution for business units.

Cisco’s revenue was up about 5% in its fiscal Q2 to $12.45 billion, beating analysts’ expectations.

This story was updated on April 29 with comment from Low.