Top of the Month: Teenage activist Greta Thunberg shows the adults how to deliver a message

Against the backdrop of April’s ‘Extinction Rebellion’ protests in London, in which campaigners called on governments to "tell the truth" about the gravity of the situation, enter Greta Thunberg – a teenager from Sweden – who set out to do just that.

Thunberg first came to prominence last August after she staged a "School Strike for Climate" in front of the Swedish Parliament.

She gained further attention after speaking at the UN Climate Talks in Poland last December and her weekly school strike has inspired thousands of other young people, from Germany to Australia, to carry out similar protests, culminating in a global school strike in March.

Thunberg dismissed Theresa May’s criticism that the strikes were wasting valuable lesson time, responding – by Twitter, natch – that politicians had wasted the last 30 years to take meaningful action.

British PM says that the children on school strike are "wasting lesson time". That may well be the case. But then again, political leaders have wasted 30 yrs of inaction. And

that is slightly worse.#schoolstrike4climate #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike https://t.co/PoSCXin3VN — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 15, 2019

Naturally, she was invited to address the crowds who gathered for the Extinction Rebellion protests over the Easter holiday.



And Thunberg’s speech to MPs last week, in which she bluntly accused them of talking a good game on the subject while doing nothing (sound familiar?) earned her the opprobrium of several right-wing commentators, including Toby Young and Julia Hartley-Brewer – and a place in everyone else’s consciousness.

Setting aside the fact that Thunberg, age 16, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and that English is her second language; she is also diagnosed with Aspergers, a form of autism characterised by difficulties with social interaction and decoding non-verbal cues.

Hartley-Brewer was quick to seize on this fact, accusing climate protesters of manipulating the teenager for their own ends but Thunberg regards her condition as a strength, enabling her to "see things from outside the box".

Can people please stop attacking *and* deifying Greta Thunberg. She’s a vulnerable 16yr old with Asperger’s who’s terrified her world is about to end. Don’t be cross with her, be bloody furious with the adults who’ve told her those lies and are using her for their political aims. — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) April 24, 2019

During her speech to MPs last week, Thunberg repeatedly asked them: "Did you hear what I just said? Is my English OK? Is the microphone on? Because I’m beginning to wonder."

Perhaps not, but the rest of us hear you loud and clear.