'Good cheese comes to those who wait': Sargento offers World's Slowest Pizza Delivery

PLYMOUTH, WI: Sargento Foods will test the patience of even the most ardent cheese and pizza lovers with the World’s Slowest Pizza Delivery.

The cheese company is giving away free pies made with their products to 100 eligible Chicago residents. The only catch is they have to wait up to 18 months while the cheese ages.

As the campaign’s tagline says: "Good cheese comes to those who wait."

In partnership with Chicago’s Big G’s Pizza restaurant, the PR activation will help introduce consumers to Sargento’s new Reserve Series, which includes Aged Italian Blend, Shredded 6-Month Aged Gouda, Shaved 14-Month Aged Parmesan and Shredded 18-Month Aged Cheddar, explained David Metcalf, Ogilvy’s group creative director.

Sargento and its creative and PR partner, Ogilvy, also launched a website akin to Domino’s pizza tracker feature. But instead of tracking pizza, consumers can watch a live stream of cheese aging.

Consumers who live too far away can get a coupon for the Reserve series and recipes so they can make pizzas at home.

Metcalf said Sargento and Ogilvy were trying to come up with a PR activation that could "make some noise" around a category that doesn’t have "a whole lot of innovation, especially shreds."

"The best way to do it is on a pizza, because everyone loves pizza," Metcalf said. "We stopped there and said, ‘That’s not a whole lot.’ Then we asked, ‘Why don’t we make it more about the idea of the cheese?’"

That led to the World’s Slowest Pizza Delivery idea with guaranteed delivery of 4-18 months. It’s an activation with a potentially long tail as Ogilvy may follow up with more content as the pies finally arrive at their destinations, Metcalf said.

Ogilvy reached out to media outlets both local and national to amplify the activation, in addition to a paid BuzzFeed post and some paid social. Influencers in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles will make pizzas themselves using Sargento’s Reserved Series and share their favorite recipes.

Stuart Manning, senior marketing manager on Sargento Shredded Cheese, said the company launched the Reserved Series in response to consumers’ growing appetite for something with "more flavor and more adventure" that brought a "twist" to a familiar product.

"We challenged Ogilvy with this new PR campaign to come up with a breakthrough idea, something that would help us get the attention of consumers," Manning said. "When they came with back with this idea, we liked it from the get-go. We felt it was breakthrough thinking. It elevated this idea of what age brings to cheeses."

The Reserve Series combines the additional flavor and texture of premium aged cheese with the convenience of a packaged product that can be found in grocery stores everywhere, Manning said.

Sargento has worked with Ogilvy on creative since 2014 and expanded its remit to PR AOR late last year, displacing incumbent Golin.