EasyJet Holidays hires communications director

Jennings has worked in-house and agency-side across several industries including travel, retail and e-commerce.

Her previous clients have included Amazon and Tesco and she spent over five years as external communications director for TUI UK and Ireland.

She has also held senior communications roles at ebay UK and Comet and most recently ran her own company, Jennings Consultancy, which specialises in brand reputation management.

She will report to Garry Wilson, CEO of easyJet Holidays, and will work closely with Flic Howard-Allen, easyJet group communications officer.



"I am very much looking forward to working with Fiona and the rest of my new team to drive the future vision, strategy, and operation of the business," Wilson said.

Howard-Allen added: "Fiona brings a fantastic range of experience to easyJet Holidays and I am thrilled she has joined us as a member of the group communications team at easyJet."

Jennings said she looks forward to helping easyJet build its profile within the European holiday market.

"EasyJet is a great brand and we have a fantastic opportunity to develop our holidays business to be a major player in the holidays market."