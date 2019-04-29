Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

What to watch for on Monday: Former Vice President Joe Biden is giving his first campaign speech in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. In Pittsburgh, Biden is expected to speak about rebuilding the middle class. Biden won the endorsement of the International Association of Fire Fighters on Monday morning, making him the first 2020 Democratic candidate to secure a labor union endorsement. In other Monday news: The National Rifle Association’s board is set to meet today after Oliver North said he will not serve a second term as NRA president.

The New York Times is really, really sorry about that anti-Semitic political cartoon. The paper apologized twice over the weekend for the cartoon that ran in Thursday’s edition, showing President Donald Trump wearing a pair of sunglasses and being led by a dog depicted as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The paper initially issued a retraction on Saturday, but its latest apology, published on Sunday, explained that the decision to run the syndicated cartoon was made by "a single editor working without adequate oversight."

"It’s time to end the ‘subscribe to PewDiePie’ meme." That’s what controversial YouTuber PewDiePie — real name Felix Kjellberg — said in a video he released on Sunday. In it, he explained how he started the meme to "be fun" and become the most-subscribed YouTube channel, but now it’s "not fun anymore" and has "gone too far," he said. Last month, a World War II memorial in New York was defaced with graffiti reading "subscribe to PewDiePie." Later that month, the Christchurch shooter referred to the meme during his live stream of the attack.

In entertainment news: Avengers: Endgame broke all box office records in its debut. In its opening weekend,it raked in an estimated $350 million in ticket sales domestically and $1.2 billion globally. And did you see last night’s Game of Thrones? No, really, could you actually see it? Because many took to Twitter to complain about the episode’s lack of light. If you tweeted about Avengers or GoT over the weekend, hope you double-checked the hashtag you used.

