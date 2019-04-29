Montfort Communications makes senior hire to financial services team

Added 4 hours ago by Stephen Delahunty

The international corporate reputation specialist has appointed Claire Lewis to its financial services team.

News

Lewis has advised global asset managers, pension consulting firms and alternative investors during a career that began at M&G Investments, followed by eight years at international communications consultancy CNC (now Kekst CNC).

Recently, she led corporate communications at FE, the fund industry data provider.

Lewis said: "The culture at Montfort is a breath of fresh air with great emphasis on senior advice and delivering for clients."

Gay Collins, founding partner at Montfort, said: "Claire is an outstanding hire and will help us maintain a rate of growth that has put Montfort into the very top bracket of communications advisers in the sector."

Montfort has doubled in size over the past year following a string of new business wins across all sectors.

Lewis’ arrival follows several new senior hires, all with over 20 years’ experience, including: Scott McKenzie joining from Lansons, Rob Bailhache from Neustria Partners, and Nick Bastin from CNC.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Get our email newsletters

Popular Content

News by Sector