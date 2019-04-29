Montfort Communications makes senior hire to financial services team

Lewis has advised global asset managers, pension consulting firms and alternative investors during a career that began at M&G Investments, followed by eight years at international communications consultancy CNC (now Kekst CNC).

Recently, she led corporate communications at FE, the fund industry data provider.

Lewis said: "The culture at Montfort is a breath of fresh air with great emphasis on senior advice and delivering for clients."

Gay Collins, founding partner at Montfort, said: "Claire is an outstanding hire and will help us maintain a rate of growth that has put Montfort into the very top bracket of communications advisers in the sector."

Montfort has doubled in size over the past year following a string of new business wins across all sectors.

Lewis’ arrival follows several new senior hires, all with over 20 years’ experience, including: Scott McKenzie joining from Lansons, Rob Bailhache from Neustria Partners, and Nick Bastin from CNC.